Lata Mangeshkar wishing sister Asha Bhosle on birthday is the cutest thing on the net today

bollywood

Taking to her Twitter handle, Lata posted a special birthday wish for her sister which included the video of Bhosle's song 'Nigahein Milane Ko Ji Chahta Hai' from the film 'Dil Hi To Hai'

Lata Mangeshkar

As the evergreen singer Asha Bhosle turned 85 today, her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar wished the singer in the sweetest possible way. Taking to her Twitter handle, Lata posted a special birthday wish for her sister which included the video of Bhosle's song 'Nigahein Milane Ko Ji Chahta Hai' from the film 'Dil Hi To Hai'.

Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka janam din hai. Main usko aashirwad deti hun,wo hamesha khush rahe aur gaati rahe ye meri ishwar se prarthana. https://t.co/wlX0431jyw — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) 8 September 2018

Many celebrities and eminent personalities also came in unison to wish the veteran singer. Shraddha Kapoor shared an adorable picture on Twitter, writing, "Happiest 85th birthday to my dearest Asha Aaii." Her post featured herself with Asha Bhosle and brother Siddhanth Kapoor.

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit also posted a recent picture of her with Bhosle, and wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @ashabhosle Ji! You are truly a legend in every sense. It was wonderful meeting you. Now that you have my number, I look forward to seeing you more often. May you have a blessed year ahead!"

Describing the singer as 'legend', Kajol tweeted," Happy happy birthday Ashatai.... you are awesome, legendary fabulous and always amazing! #AshaBhosle #Legend"

Extending his greetings to Bhosle, 'Golmaal' actor Tusshar Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday @ashabhosle ji #livinglegend" Meanwhile, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also shared a picture of him with Bhosle, writing, "Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dilko, sung by you, has truly stolen hearts of all the music lovers. May you continue to do so. Wishing you a very Happy 85th birthday, Asha Bhosle tai."

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, wished the singer and called her 'Queen of Indipop'. He wrote, "Wishing the 'Queen of Indipop' #AshaBhosle ji a very happy birthday! Asha ji, people of Arunachal Pradesh are grateful for your blissful visit and the opportunity to enjoy your magical voice.'

Bhosle was born on September 8, 1933, in a small town of Goar in Sangli, now in Maharashtra. She is one of the leading singers of Bollywood for over six decades now. The singer has provided playback for some of the hit songs like 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum', among many others. Bhosle was given the highest civilian award in India including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever