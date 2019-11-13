Lata Mangeshkar's family assures fans that she's 'stable and much better'

Fans and the media went into overdrive when news of Lata Mangeshkar being hospitalised starting doing the rounds. She was rushed to the hospital after she complained of breathing troubles and sources in the hospital said she is being monitored closely by a team of doctors.

From then on, several reports suggested that Lata Mangeshkar was stable, some said that she was put on a ventilator, others suggested she was better and back home. Her team and family then sent out statements regarding her health, informing fans and the media that she's slowly getting better and that the family would appreciate some peace during this time.

A family statement sent out today reads, "Lata di is stable and much better. Thank you very much for your prayers. We are awaiting her to be at her best so she can be home soon. Thank you for being with us and respecting our privacy."

It sure is good to hear that India's Queen of Melody is fighting back and is getting better. It, however, remains unclear when she will be discharged.

