Late Vichai is a legend, says Leicester hero Jamie Vardy

Leicester's Jamie Vardy (left) with Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Jamie Vardy, hero of Leicester's remarkable Premier League title triumph two years ago, led tributes to the club's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died when his helicopter crashed shortly after take-off just outside the team's stadium.

Thai billionaire Vichai, 60, was one of five people killed in Saturday's crash, and is credited with leading Leicester's meteoric rise from English football's second tier when he took over in 2010 to champions for the first time.

"Struggling to find the right words," Vardy posted Instagrammed this (right) picture alongside a smiling Vichai smiling. "But to me you are legend, an incredible man who had the biggest heart, the soul of Leicester City FC. Thank you for everything you did for me, my family and our club. I will truly miss you. May you rest in peace... #theboss." Vardy, plucked from the obscurity of non-league side Fleetwood Town in 2012, represented the shrewd investment that characterised Vichai's ownership.

Vichai had attended Leicester's 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday and departed as usual in his helicopter from the centre-circle of the club's King Power stadium pitch. However, the aircraft encountered difficulties and crashed into a car park outside the ground, with a huge fireball seen to engulf the wreckage.

