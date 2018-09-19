Latest EVMs will be used in Rajasthan assembly polls, says CEC Rawat

national

The Election Commission team was on a two-day visit to Jaipur to review preparations and arrangements made in the state for ensuing polls

In a first of its move, a total for 51,796 poll centres across the state of Rajasthan will be seen using EVM-M3 electronic voting machines with VVPATs in the 200 Assembly constituencies for the upcoming elections in the state. These EVM machines will help to conduct the Assembly elections in a smooth and transparent manner, a top Election Commission official said on Tuesday.

"The EVMs and VVPATs are totally reliable, safe and tamperproof," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Om Prakash Rawat told a press conference here on Tuesday.

Shedding light on the special features of the EVM-M3 machines, he said that these EVMs have tamper detect mechanism. "Once you touch it, it will go to factory mode and shall stop working."

"We are also undertaking booth awareness programmes in the state. People are being informed to dispel any doubts about these machines," he added.

