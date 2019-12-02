Latish Kumar an entrepreneur in Media and Glamour World Willing to help the newbies and strugglers

With his hard work and never giving up attitude has helped him sustain in the tough market of Mumbai and prosper

Latish Kumar is a Mumbai based businessman who started his journey with a digital marketing company. Hailing from Mumbai, he shifted to Hyderabad where he was raised. He then returned to Mumbai when he was a teenager and toiled hard to achieve what he has today in this tough world. He learned everything from scratch and started his digital marketing and IT services. He got the chance to work in different domains including Bollywood and the glamour world and helped people to develop a good brand in the market.

Over the years, he was able to develop a good network in different production companies and groups offering IT and digital marketing services to them. With his hard work and never giving up attitude has helped him sustain in the tough market of Mumbai and prosper. His hard work has paved ways to sustain in the tough world and at the same time, he realizes that the onus to help the new and strugglers in the right direction is somewhere on people like him who understand the struggle and hard work.

He now intends to embark upon his modeling and talent agency where he wants to help young talents and people who migrate to Mumbai to achieve big in the acting world. He wants to guide people who are struggling in the Maximum City by connecting to the right set of people and groups so that they can easily prosper in their desired field. Over the years, he has learned a lot from this city and now willing to return to the people like him who start things from scratch without having any backing or push along with the godfather to make their careers.

Since he is a man on innovation and hard work he keeps on doing something new and interesting. He has a couple of ventures in the coming future. We wish him good luck for his future. Good luck!

