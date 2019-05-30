Laugh away

things-to-do

Catch some stand-up comics perform live, who count among the first generation of Indian comedians, including Kunal Kamra, Ashish Shakya, Rihan Joshi, Sumukhi Suresh and Kenny Sebastian

Kunal Kamra

Comedy in India has now reached a place where it’s a mainstream form of entertainment. Catch some stand-up comics perform live, who count among the first generation of Indian comedians, including Kunal Kamra, Ashish Shakya, Rihan Joshi, Sumukhi Suresh and Kenny Sebastian.

On: June 1, 6.30 pm

At: Levi’s Lounge, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Log on to: www.insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates