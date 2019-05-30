Laugh away
Catch some stand-up comics perform live, who count among the first generation of Indian comedians, including Kunal Kamra, Ashish Shakya, Rihan Joshi, Sumukhi Suresh and Kenny Sebastian
Comedy in India has now reached a place where it’s a mainstream form of entertainment. Catch some stand-up comics perform live, who count among the first generation of Indian comedians, including Kunal Kamra, Ashish Shakya, Rihan Joshi, Sumukhi Suresh and Kenny Sebastian.
On: June 1, 6.30 pm
At: Levi’s Lounge, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.
Log on to: www.insider.in
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Postcards from Bombay: 12-year-old boy interviews award-winning author Jerry Pinto