Laugh out loud
A break-up special will see stand-up comedians share anecdotal stories about their past relationships
Unofficial Comedy Ladder, a comedy collective, brings a stand-up special, where comedians promise to make you laugh through their break-up stories and relationships, and maybe take you down memory lane too. The line-up for the evening includes Christopher Barreto, Jeeya Sethi, Unnati Marfatia, Anand Reghu, Arpit Sedani and Devanshi Shah, who waste no time in getting into action and will deliver a laughter riot till the end of the show. The stand-up special will be hosted by popular comedian Navin Noronha.
On: June 30, 7.30 pm
At: The Integral Space, 14, Janata Estate, Lower Parel.
Log on to: insider.in
Entry: Rs 300
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
International Sushi Day: Learn how to make mouthwatering Sushi at home from this Mumbai chef!