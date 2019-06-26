Laugh out loud

Search

Updated: Jun 26, 2019, 08:21 IST | The Guide Team

A break-up special will see stand-up comedians share anecdotal stories about their past relationships

Unofficial Comedy Ladder, a comedy collective, brings a stand-up special, where comedians promise to make you laugh through their break-up stories and relationships, and maybe take you down memory lane too. The line-up for the evening includes Christopher Barreto, Jeeya Sethi, Unnati Marfatia, Anand Reghu, Arpit Sedani and Devanshi Shah, who waste no time in getting into action and will deliver a laughter riot till the end of the show. The stand-up special will be hosted by popular comedian Navin Noronha.

On: June 30, 7.30 pm
At: The Integral Space, 14, Janata Estate, Lower Parel.
Log on to: insider.in
Entry: Rs 300

