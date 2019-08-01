Laugh out, tourist

things-to-do

These and countless other brilliant observations from across the world find their way into Charlie Crocker's most recent edition of Lost in Translation: Misadventures in English Abroad (Hachette)

We shoot earholes – Jeweller's window, India

Foreign guests are requested not to pull cock in tub – Japanese public bath

You tie the knot, we freeze you – Philippine photographic firm specialising in bridal photos

These and countless other brilliant observations from across the world find their way into Charlie Crocker's most recent edition of Lost in Translation: Misadventures in English Abroad (Hachette).

The book is a delight not just for the tribe that's obsessed with how English gets translated across the globe, but will also make every traveller worth his Euro, dollar or peso smile and flash knowing nods as they browse through this chuckle-a-page compilation. Crocker writes in his introduction, "The beauty of getting lost in translation is that you never know where you'll end up." We think so, too. For, inside every smartly curated chapter that covers most sections of a typical holiday itinerary, there are discoveries galore.

If the travel bug hasn't bitten you, this book might just egg you to hop on a plane and fly away to someplace fun and exciting. Just avoid bumping into the Swedish furrier, the sign on whose shop reads: "Fur coats are made for ladies from their own skin."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates