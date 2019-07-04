Laugh riot

Search

Jul 04, 2019

Vir Das special trial shows

Vir Das

Whether you think his tweets or his Netflix special are funny or not, catch Vir Das performing special trial shows at this Bandra venue where he will attempt to joke about everything under the sun.

On July 8, 8 pm onwards
At The Cuckoo Club, Mac Ronells Compound 5AA, St Andrews Road, Next to Candies, Bandra West.
Cost Rs 499 onwards

