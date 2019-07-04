Laugh riot
Vir Das special trial shows
ATTEND
Whether you think his tweets or his Netflix special are funny or not, catch Vir Das performing special trial shows at this Bandra venue where he will attempt to joke about everything under the sun.
On July 8, 8 pm onwards
At The Cuckoo Club, Mac Ronells Compound 5AA, St Andrews Road, Next to Candies, Bandra West.
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 499 onwards
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Let's talk food with Amit Jatia and Rishi Khiani