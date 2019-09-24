Laughter therapy

If you're feeling low, try the best medicine — lau­ghter — at this stand-up gig called cheaper than thera­py, which hopes to be ju­st that, as Devanshi Shah, Neetu Bhardwaj, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Urjita Wani and Shreemayee Das get on stage and crack you up.

On September 29, 7 pm

At The Habitat, 1st floor, third road, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates