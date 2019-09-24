Laughter therapy
Devanshi Shah, Neetu Bhardwaj, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Urjita Wani and Shreemayee Das get on stage and crack you up
If you're feeling low, try the best medicine — laughter — at this stand-up gig called cheaper than therapy, which hopes to be just that, as Devanshi Shah, Neetu Bhardwaj, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Urjita Wani and Shreemayee Das get on stage and crack you up.
On September 29, 7 pm
At The Habitat, 1st floor, third road, Khar West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 200 onwards
