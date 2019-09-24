MENU

Laughter therapy

Updated: Sep 24, 2019, 07:51 IST | The Guide Team

Devanshi Shah, Neetu Bhardwaj, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Urjita Wani and Shreemayee Das get on stage and crack you up

Laughter therapy

If you're feeling low, try the best medicine — lau­ghter — at this stand-up gig called cheaper than thera­py, which hopes to be ju­st that, as Devanshi Shah, Neetu Bhardwaj, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Urjita Wani and Shreemayee Das get on stage and crack you up.

On September 29, 7 pm
At The Habitat, 1st floor, third road, Khar West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 200 onwards

