Laughter trial

Founding member of the now disbanded East India Comedy, Sorabh Pant is back with a trial show, hosted by Hooted1ce. He will be testing his new content on the topic, "making money for my kids". Pant tells us, "The jokes are inspired by my life — from my relationship with my wife and kids to travel and work. The trial show will lead up to the main show on August 21."

ON August 3, 6 pm

AT The Matchbox Cowork, 901 Gadhar Enclave, Andheri West.

Cost Rs 499