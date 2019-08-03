Search

Laughter trial

Published: Aug 03, 2019, 07:00 IST | Ritu Ailani

Founding member of the now disbanded East India Comedy, Sorabh Pant is back with a trial show, hosted by Hooted1ce.

Founding member of the now disbanded East India Comedy, Sorabh Pant is back with a trial show, hosted by Hooted1ce. He will be testing his new content on the topic, "making money for my kids". Pant tells us, "The jokes are inspired by my life — from my relationship with my wife and kids to travel and work. The trial show will lead up to the main show on August 21."

ON August 3, 6 pm
AT The Matchbox Cowork, 901 Gadhar Enclave, Andheri West.
LOG ON TO insider.in
Cost Rs 499

