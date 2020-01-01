Launched digital media firm for women to discard old ideas and discover new ones

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I think with each new industry [arriving], the initial learning curve is steep but with this one [digital content platform], Tweak, for the first time, we spent time setting up a great team so things have been unusually smooth so far but you never know. Tweak was meant to push the boundaries around what it means to be a modern Indian woman and I think we have not deviated from that path.

It is a space for seeing your glass as always half-full while laughing at yourself because you really can't see without your glasses. We look at ourselves as explorers, who dive in deep and then share all the treasures we find. There are a number of things that we have been holding back in 2020 including a great video interview series with some truly iconic women.

Despite more than a year of preparation, there are things that one cannot account for, the most memorable being the time when we did a simple story around vaginal health and our platform crashed because we had an unprecedented number of people on our site. I do suspect that some were random men who had been busy trying to Google "Bobs and vagene" and like Columbus, they probably discovered that they had in fact, landed in unexpected territory.

