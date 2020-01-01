Launched her anytime make-up line

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kay Beauty, the make-up collection I launched in 2019, with Nykaa, is personal because it's the result of something I found missing in my life.

As a person, I'm demanding of myself and always push for more. My schedule is constantly changing and I needed make-up that would last me through everything, from workouts to photo shoots to the red carpet. I didn't want to have to worry about it fading, getting spoilt. I was also looking for a whole range so that I had something to cater to my every need.

In this collection, each product is infused with 'kare' ingredients so that you can indulge in make-up without the guilt. It was also important that the collection was versatile enough to cater to different skin tones, ages and needs. With the range of shades and buildable formulae, it allows every user to find her look, whether it's quick glam or ultra-luxe. I wanted to take the knowledge I've gained through the course of my career and use it to influence this collection.

