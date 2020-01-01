Search

Launched his entertainment firm, a first for an Indian hip-hop star

Updated: Jan 01, 2020, 12:50 IST | Shunashir Sen | Mumbai

I know how it [the music industry] works, so the idea was to give upcoming artistes information and assistance from first-hand experience

Divine, hip-hop artiste
The idea to start Gully Gang Entertainment was in my head for a while. Even after I got signed by a label, I was doing everything for myself. So I thought, why not make use of my experience and do something for the city's community as I'm a first-generation hip-hop artiste. I wanted to be responsible as a musician and citizen. And this was the best time to start a venture.

The artistes associated with my label, Gully Gang Records, are both, upcoming and established. It's a sort of bridge between the industry and myself. I know how it [the music industry] works, so the idea was to give upcoming artistes information and assistance from first-hand experience. I was a musician but didn't have any entrepreneurship expertise. I was singing hip-hop because I enjoyed it. What I did have was the ability to handle things independently. I have grown up mostly on my own, and that gave me the confidence to take the plunge.

I am learning something every day [with the business]. I have a good team, including my colleague, Chaitanya, who takes care of the business aspect. The company is new, but hip-hop music is finally getting a stage. We are always on our toes. The new year is going to be important for us as a company. Our artistes Aavrutti, D'Evil and Shah Rule have all planned something new. Of them, Aavrutti will be first to release an album. They are the next generation of Indian hip-hop and I'm excited for them.

