Laura Dern might have a cameo in Jurassic World 2, teases Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum has hinted at the possibility of Laura Dern returning to the Jurassic Park franchise



Picture courtesy/Laura Dern Instagram account

Actor Jeff Goldblum has hinted at the possibility of Laura Dern returning to the "Jurassic Park" franchise. The 65-year-old actor, who is reprising his role of Dr Ian Malcolm in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", teased about Dern's character Ellie Sattler making a cameo in the new film.

"I don't want to pass on gossip like my character. But it would be good news to me and to everyone, (to) millions and billions of people all over the world¿ all over the universe and cosmos when Ellie Sattler returns," Goldblum told Entertainment Tonight.

Both Dern and Goldblum starred in the Steven Spielberg's original along with Sam Neil, who played the role of Dr Alan Grant. While, Goldblum reprised his role in the sequel "The Lost World: Jurassic Park", Dern had a cameo in "Jurassic Park III".

She had also expressed her desire to return to the franchise in December last year. "(It) could be fun. I mean, I love Ellie Sattler. She's a tough feminist! We need her back," Dern had said.

