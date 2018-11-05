Laura Dern urges people to protect environment, immigrants

hollywood

"These should be basic rights and they are being stripped away," added the Big Little Lies star who is one of People magazine's '25 Women Changing the World'

Laura Dern

Actress Laura Dern, who works closely with organisations that are trying to protect the environment and the rights of immigrants, says she feels "desperate" to try and better the world.

"For me, there's so much egregious undoing of hard-fought environmental laws that have been put into place to give us clear air, clean water and a clean environment," she said of her determination to help, reported people.com.

"These should be basic rights and they are being stripped away," added the Big Little Lies star who is one of People magazine's '25 Women Changing the World'. Dern, 51, supports the National Resources Defence Council (NRDC) in its efforts to create "active change you can see".

She is also a strong supporter of groups like Kids in Need of Defence and Justice in Motion, which protects migrant rights across borders to help separated families find each other. Reuniting families and protecting their rights as immigrants "is God's work," the actress said, adding: "These families that are in terror deserve to find each other."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever