Lauren Gottlieb can't stop gushing about her boy! See pics

Lauren Gottlieb has been sharing lovey-dovey photos with writer-director Benjamin David Hoffman

Remo D'Souza's discovery, Lauren Gottlieb, who featured in his films, ABCD: Anybody Can Dance (2013) and ABCD 2 (2015), seems to have found love. The American dancer-actor has been sharing lovey-dovey photos with writer-director Benjamin David Hoffman. She wrote on Instastory, "In an endless garden of flowers, I will always pick you (sic)."

Here are some pictures of Lauren with Benjamin:

Lauren, who also featured on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, was last seen in the Punjabi film, Ambarsariya (2016).

