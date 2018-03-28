Lauren Jauregui doesn't want boundaries

Singer Lauren Jauregui doesn't want to give herself "boundaries" and is excited to "get in touch with herself creatively" following Girl group Fifth Harmony's hiatus



Picture courtesy/Lauren Jauregui Instagram account

Singer Lauren Jauregui doesn't want to give herself "boundaries" and is excited to "get in touch with herself creatively" following Girl group Fifth Harmony's hiatus.

"Right now, I'm just exploring myself and getting in touch with myself creatively. To be real, I don't want to give myself boundaries. It's definitely different than my work with Fifth Harmony. It's me," Jauregui told Playboy magazine.

The 21-year-old singer finds it frustrating that artistes are being pushed to appeal to the masses even if they don't want to, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"When you're really disconnected from who you are and you're ashamed of it, you can write and tell a story, but you can never really tell your story. That's what separates a lot of artistes from others - the connection... That's why you see so many people dying inside. Imagine the shame and insecurity."

