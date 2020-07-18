Law audience reaction: Ragini Prajwal's debut film receives all kinds of praises

After it's release on Friday, 17th of July 2020, the legal Kannada drama film "Law" garnered a lot of commendations and admiration among the audience! The absorbing crime-thriller film is led by Ragini Prajwal who makes her debut as a lead actress.

Many netizens took to social media to praise the movie and Ragini's acting! Here are some of their posts. A fan requested all of his friends to watch the movie:

"Very nice movie, I request all my friends to watch. #Law #LawOnPrime #LawReview Hats-off #Appu @PuneethRajkumar sir."

Another fan found 'Law' to be one of the best crime thriller movies! He posted:

"Awesome movie well direction and Perfect performance,, Best crime Thriller movie in Recent days. Rating 10/9 @PuneethRajkumar @PrajwalDevaraj @raghusamarth #LawOnPrime #Law #kannada @PrimeVideoIN"

One of the fans really admired Ragini's acting:

"#LawOnPrime It's a good movie My rating 3.5/5, @raginichandran acting was very good #RaginiPrajwal #AshwiniPuneethRajkumar @PuneethRajkumar #PRKAudio"

Another social media user found the movie and the lead actress' acting elegant and brilliant.

à²®à³Âà²³à³Âà²³à²¨à³Âà²¨à³Â à²®à³Âà²³à³Âà²³à²¿à²¨à²¿à²Âà²¦à²²à³Â à²¤à³Âà²Âà³Âà²¯à²¬à³Âà²Âà³Â! Unornamented story! Elegant screenplay! @raginichandran Brilliant job ma'am. Krishna Hebbale sir, you're awesome.

Another great product from @PuneethRajkumar sir's production team. Director Raghu Samarth sir plan a web series #LawOnPrime #Kannada — à²Â à²§à²¿à²Â à²ªà³Âà²°à²¸à²Âà²Âà²¿ (@vishalhegde9808) July 17, 2020

Another fan was missing the theatres and said that he would have loved to watch the movie in Cinema, he posted:

"Superb movie, would have loved to watch it in theaters. The best movie of 2020 . So refreshing and good acting by all the stars. Yes they are all stars. Congratulations sir #PRK #LawOnPrime"

The film is directed by Raghu Samarth and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, M Govinda. The film also features Siri Prahlad, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani, and veteran actor Mukyamanthri Chandru in prominent roles. Law also marks the first film from Sandalwood industry to have a digital release.

The film has been created by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions and is available exclusively for streaming on the OTT platform of Amazon Prime Video. Make sure to add it to your to-watch list!

