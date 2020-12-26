Law-enforcers cannot have chinks in their armour

The Maharashtra State Excise Department seized duplicate liquor worth Rs 1 crore in the past one week. Officers said the liquor was being smuggled for Christmas and New Year parties. Come 2021, the Excise Department will be procuring sticks, helmets and shields for its smuggler-nabbing teams. This is necessary after several teams faced violence during operations.

Apart from the weapons for their personnel, the State Excise Department will also be procuring 19 vehicles to assist with patrolling.

During the lockdown, an inspector and two jawans were attacked at Kalyan, leaving one jawan injured.

The state government has approved funds for the added protection. This is good news and a comment on how it is imperative that every policing arm be adequately equipped to take on criminal elements.

While this may seem logical and elicit an obvious yes, unfortunately, our records have proved that we fall woefully short on protective equipment for law enforcement officers.

We must remember the 26/11 terror attacks, when our first responders, which were the police, came up short when it came to protection and arms. While that was a terror attack of an audacious scale, we did have reports about bulletproof vests being outdated and ineffective. A head constable rushing into CSMT and aiming at the terrorists could not fire a single round as the rifle got jammed.

Besides the safety aspect, officers need to be armed to inspire confidence in the citizenry. Protection, weapons are a constantly evolving aspect as law-enforcers need to respond to changing patterns in crime. Poorly armed officers result in bitterness in their families and cynicism and fear among people. Our forces must be absolutely and impeccably equipped, with no chink in the armour.

