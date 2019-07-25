Law important to root out terror: Amit Shah as Opposition protests

national

TMC's Mahua Moitra calls provisions in bill 'anti-people, anti-Constitution'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday defended amendments to an anti-terror law, saying they are essential to keep law enforcement agencies one step ahead of terrorists. Responding to a debate in Lok Sabha on a bill seeking to amend the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, he said anti-terror laws would not be misused and used only to root out terrorism.

He said provision in UAPA (Amendment) bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote, to designate a person suspected to have terror links as terrorist is necessary to root out terror. Hitting out at the Congress for opposing the amendment, he said if the UPA was correct in amending anti-terror laws in their tenure, then so is the NDA.

Some people promote urban Maoism in the name of ideology and the government has no sympathy for them, he said. The government fights terrorism and it should not matter which party is in power, Shah said, referring to amendments made in anti-terror laws by successive governments.



"The only purpose of this law is to root out terrorism. We will ensure that this law will not be misused," he said. TMC leader Mahua Moitra said the provisions were against the federal structure of the country and "features of the Bill are anti-people and anti-Constitution...it is a very dangerous act". During a division of votes, demanded by AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi for consideration of the bill, as many as 287 MPs supported it and only eight opposed it.

'Govt passing bills without scrutiny'

The TMC on Wednesday demanded that the RTI (amendment) bill be sent to a select panel and alleged that the Centre was passing bills in Parliament without any "scrutiny". TMC MP and spokesperson Derek O'Brien charged that the Centre used its "brute majority" in Lok Sabha to bulldoze the "faulty RTI Bill". "Three Bills listed for passing today in Rajya Sabha. All with ZERO scrutiny. And the govt expects us to be what ? Mute spectators! Constructive Opposition (in) Parliament," he tweeted.

