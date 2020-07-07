Law: Poster of Ragini Chandran's debut film released; check it out now

Amazon Prime Video recently announced that the much-awaited Kannada film Law, will premiere on 17th July. Ahead of the release of the trailer, the makers release a new intriguing poster of actress Ragini Chandran who marks her debut with the film.

Piquing the excitement with the all new poster, Amazon Prime Video handle shares, “Who will decide what is right and wrong? Trailer out soon. #LawOnPrime, premiering on July 17! @raginichandran #MukhyamantriChandru @PuneethRajkumar #AshwiniPuneethRajkumar #MGovinda #RaghuSamarth @vasukivaibhav #SiriPrahlad @PRK_Productions #PRKAudio (sic)".

The crime-thriller brings the journey of Nandini, played by Ragini to fight for justice against a gruesome crime. Taking on the legal system with the help of her mentor, the movie raises voice against the injustice and crime committed against women.

The film Law is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, M Govinda and directed by Raghu Samarth. The legal Kannada drama is led by Ragini as the lead actress along with Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani among others. The film also features Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukyamanthri Chandru in prominent roles.

Created by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, the film will launch on July 17, 2020 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news