Law student arrested for raping, killing minor in Agra

A second-year law student in Agra was arrested on charges of raping and killing a minor on Saturday.

The student reportedly on Saturday nabbed an eight-year-old girl from a footpath while she was sleeping and allegedly raped her in an open playground and later killed her.

Police have nabbed the accused with the help of CCTV footage and initiated a probe into the incident.

