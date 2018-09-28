Law students' admissions cancelled after year starts

national

College administration says there were discrepancies in the graduation marks entered by them in the forms

The notice that has been issued by the college

Sixty students of Government Law College were in for a shock on Thursday when the administration issued a notice cancelling their admissions as there were discrepancies in the graduation marks entered by them in the forms. The decision comes at a time when the students have already started attending lectures.

Sources said the issue started during the first round of admissions conducted by the Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. The students were given provisional admission based on their CET scores, even though they did not meet the qualifying criteria based on their graduation marks. Hence, during admission, the authorities had taken an undertaking from them that their admission was subject to scrutiny. "If they had to cancel our admission, they shouldn't have given us roll numbers. We have started attending lectures, too," said a student.

The notice states, "All first year Law students, who have been admitted provisionally are hereby informed that their admissions have been cancelled as per guidelines of the CET Cell. They are requested to re-edit their admission forms."

Another student said, "Now we'll be considered for the final round of admissions, where preference will be given to those students who haven't got seats in the first two rounds." Anand Rayte, commissioner of CET Cell, said, "We have asked the college to submit details regarding why the admissions were first accepted and then cancelled."

