Law: The motion poster of the Kannada film out, trailer to release tomorrow

The most awaited Kannada film titled Law was recently announced and the excitement level has been at its peak for every crime thriller genre lover. The makers had recently also released a build-up poster of Ragini Chandran which created a huge buzz and the trailer of the film was highly demanded. The wait is finally over as the makers announce the trailer date with its motion poster- And, it's coming out on July 9, 2020.

Amazon Prime Video took to their social media and shared, "One must fight their own battles! trailer out tomorrow. #LawOnPrime, premiering july 17 @iamraginichandran #MukhyamantriChandru @puneethrajkumar.official #AshwiniPuneethRajkumar

#MGovinda @raghusamarth @vasuki_vaibhav_ @siri_prahlad @prk.productions #PRKAudio" (sic)

Have a look right here:

Law is directed by Raghu Samarth and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, M Govinda. The legal Kannada drama is led by Ragini Prajwal who makes her debut as a lead actress and Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani among others. The film also features Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukyamanthri Chandru in prominent roles. Law also marks the first film from Sandalwood industry to have a digital release. The film also marks Ragini Chandran's debut and looks surely like a promising one.

The film has been created by Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions and will exclusively release on July 17, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

