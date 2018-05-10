Lawmakers leave Australian Parl over dual citizenship ban

Five Australian lawmakers have been forced from Parliament in an ongoing legal wrangle over a 117-year-old constitutional ban on dual citizens standing for election



Australia's citizenship crisis came to a head last July, when the High Court reaffirmed an obscure 1901 law barring dual nationals from standing for public office. Representation Pic/AFP

Five Australian lawmakers have been forced from Parliament in an ongoing legal wrangle over a 117-year-old constitutional ban on dual citizens standing for election.

Five by-elections that will result from the latest turmoil yesterday create opportunities for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's conservative coalition to increase its single-seat majority in the House of Representatives, where parties need a majority to govern.

Opposition Sen. Katy Gallagher became a test case in the High Court in its interpretation of the ban on dual nationals being elected to Parliament. Another four lawmakers quit after the court dismissed her.

5

No. of lawmakers forced from Parliament

