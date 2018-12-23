Laws not being enforced effectively due to lack of sensitivity among masses: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwa

national

Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Saturday said while there is a strong Constitution and laws in place, their effective implementation does not happen due to a "lack of sensitivity among the masses".

Bhagwat was addressing a gathering here, after taking part in 'Dheyapurti Puraskar Ceremony-2018' organised by Nutan Gulgule Foundation (NGF) working for the cause of the people with physical and mental disabilities. The RSS chief said religion should not be just read in books but be implemented as a way of life, and that humans should behave like human beings. "There is a strong Constitution, laws in place. However, they are not being implemented due to a lack of sensitivity among masses.

There has to be an awakening in the society," he said. Bhagwat said one's behaviour in public affects the society and that others follow suit. He added that while 'pooja' (worship) is a matter of faith, the religion of humanity should be imbibed in one's character and behaviour. Bhagwat further said one's character should be such that they find the religion of humanity and that everybody should strive to ensure they do whatever they can for Divyangs.

