Lawsuit against Narendra Modi in United States, separatist Sikhs to protest

Houston/Washington: With separatist Sikh groups and Pakistanis planning to hold protests in Houston, and two US-based Kashmiri activists having filed a federal lawsuit accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of rights violations in Kashmir, New Delhi is known to be in touch with Washington over the Prime Minister's security. The Indian mission is also working to find out the implications of the federal lawsuit.

According to a report in the Houston Chronicle, the 73-page lawsuit filed jointly by two US-based Kashmiri activists and the Khalistan Referendum Front, alleges that Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah; and Commander of Indian Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt. Gen Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon carried out extrajudicial killings and inflicted "cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment or punishment" upon Kashmiris following the revocation Article 370—that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir—on August 5.

The civil complaint has been filed under the Torture Victim Protection Act of 1991, a federal statute that allows civil suits on the US soil against foreign officials suspected of committing torture or extrajudicial killing. Human rights protesters are expected to converge in large numbers outside the Houston's NRG Stadium to hold a counter event to the 'Howdy Modi' gathering that will see 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora in attendance on Sunday.

Preparations are in full swing for Sunday's mega 'Howdy Modi' event at the massive NRG stadium that will see enthusiastic Indian diaspora members greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he takes the stage, with US President Donald Trump joining him in a rare gesture. The event at the NRG Football Stadium, one of the largest in the US, has been organised by the Texas India Forum (TIF), a non-profit organisation. More than a thousand Gujaratis from Houston are preparing for a mega 'dandiya', a traditional Gujarati dance, to welcome the Prime Minister for the event.

