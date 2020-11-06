Lawyer fined Rs 10,000 for sitting in car during virtual hearing

A Debt Recovery Tribunal imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a lawyer who appeared before them via video-conferencing while he was sitting in a car. Vijay Goel, the presiding officer of the DRT, was hearing a case between a financial institution and private individuals through video-conferencing when he saw the advocate appearing seated in the car.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, this behaviour did not go down well with the judge and he immediately recorded it and dictated an order imposing the fine. "The hearing has been conducted virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. Vishal Gori, counsel for the applicant, is appearing before this tribunal while seated in a car. So, I feel judicious to impose cost of Rs 10,000 on Mr Gori for attending the virtual hearing from his car," Goel noted in the order.

As per the order, the fine shall be deposited with the National Defence Fund account at New Delhi in two days. The DRT also cited a recent order passed by Gujarat High Court in which advocate J V Ajmera was caught smoking and fined Rs 10,000. The high court had also asked the Bar Council of Gujarat to inform the advocates to maintain the decorum of the court.

In its order, the Gujarat High Court had stated, "The Bar Council of Gujarat and the Bar Association of High Court shall inform the advocates to maintain a dignified decorum while conducting the matters through video conferencing. They shall be informed /instructed that the proceedings conducted through video conferencing shall be either from their respective residences or any office space, barring any vehicle or any open ground. While attending the proceedings from their respective residences/offices, they shall also maintain appropriate sitting posture while addressing the Court."

