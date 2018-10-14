Lawyer Preeti Maderna: Crossing the line in bed is not enough for legal action

sunday-mid-day

Preeti Maderna, lawyer with the Delhi, Punjab and Haryana high courts, says it's important to distinguish allegations flooding the #MeToo campaign and if the allegations will hold in a court of law

Preeti Maderna

Sexual misconduct/assault/being violent in bed in a consensual relationship: "If the relationship was consensual, and he crosses the line in bed (biting/intercourse without lubrication), or if you realise later he was sexually violent, but you didn't say no then, then the person can't be prosecuted against. If you have evidence of a sexual practice that was forced upon you, then you can seek recourse. For example, if a partner made you do certain practices by blackmailing you, or threatening you, and you have evidence of that, then you can file a complaint.

Mental and emotional anguish/assault in a consensual relationship: "If you are married or living in, then you can complain under the domestic violence act."

If you got pregnant, and your partner left you: "If it was consensual, you can't file a complaint against him."

If a woman has sex with a man, because they promised to marry them: "These are the most common cases in court. But the court has a strict rule: If you are an adult, and can use your mental faculties, then you need to stand by the decision you took, and can justify your act. So hence that is not a case of complaint."

Flirting in the office, sexual or verbal: "You can obviously complain to the HR. But you can also file a complaint under the Sexual Harassment Act or Section 354 IPC, which is well equipped to handle all kinds of inappropriate behaviour."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates