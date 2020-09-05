Laxman Sivaramakrishnan: Setback for Chennai Super Kings, but can't call them depleted

Chennai Super Kings have been firm favourites in every edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, with two of their most experienced players—Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh—opting out of this year's tournament, the three-time champions have suffered a massive setback, reckon experts.

Harbhajan Singh, a veteran of 160 IPL games, took 16 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.09 in the last IPL. In 2018, as a new entrant in the team, he was hardly used by skipper MS Dhoni.

Raina, CSK's batting mainstay at the No. 3 position, scored 383 runs in 17 matches, including three half centuries in the last IPL.

Though CSK will get replacements for the two star players, it will be difficult to fill their shoes, said Pravin Amre.

"There is no doubt that Raina and Bhajji will be missed by CSK. It won't be easy to get a replacement for such quality players. I am sure CSK would have plans in place for Harbhajan and Raina. It will provide an opportunity to get some youngsters in their place," Amre, who has vast experience of coaching the Delhi team in the IPL, told mid-day on Friday.

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who will be commentating in the IPL from Dubai and Sharjah, refused to call CSK depleted after Raina and Harbhajan's unavailability. "I wouldn't call them depleted. But yes, it is a huge setback. They will miss their experience. That's the beauty of this game. If they had been injured, then people would have said 'bad luck.' This is a different scenario altogether. There are no favourites in T20s. Two good or bad overs can change the game," said Sivaramakrishnan.

Raina and Harbhajan's unavailability may have upset the balance of the team with only four foreign players allowed in the XI. "I am sure the CSK management would have had a long chat about the pros and cons in Harbhajan's case. They would have talked about the balance of the team as well. The experience of Dhoni will be the key here. If the bowling is weak he will strengthen the batting. There are a lot of match-winners in CSK apart from Raina and Harbhajan. It is an opportunity for someone else to step up.



"I don't know whether Harbhajan would have played all the games; Raina, of course, would have played all the matches. Harbhajan would have played if there are more left-handers in the opposition. He is not a regular playing XI member; he is just a floater in the team for the last two years. If he would have played, I am sure he would have performed really well as he is a high-quality bowler," said Sivaramakrishnan.

