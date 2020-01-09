Laxmi Agarwal looks royal in a Banarsi saree by Sabyasachi

The screening of Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak was held last evening and was attended by Laxmi Agarwal, whose journey inspired the film.

Laxmi and Deepika attended the screening looking royal in saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Laxmi wore a stunning rani pink Banarasi saree. She paired the saree with a full-sleeve plain blouse of the same colour and wore a huge choker around her neck. She left her tresses open.

Deepika wore a royal blue sequinned saree with a matching sleeveless blouse.

In a picture which Laxmi posted on her Instagram, she was seen in a candid conversation with Rekha. While Rekha looks timeless, Laxmi looks no less. "In aankho ki masti. With Respect Rekha Ma'am," she wrote.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates