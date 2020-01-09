Search

Laxmi Agarwal looks royal in a Banarsi saree by Sabyasachi

Published: Jan 09, 2020, 18:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Laxmi and Deepika attended the screening looking royal in sarees by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Pic/Sabyasachi's Instagram
Pic/Sabyasachi's Instagram

The screening of Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak was held last evening and was attended by Laxmi Agarwal, whose journey inspired the film.

Laxmi wore a stunning rani pink Banarasi saree. She paired the saree with a full-sleeve plain blouse of the same colour and wore a huge choker around her neck. She left her tresses open.

Deepika wore a royal blue sequinned saree with a matching sleeveless blouse.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

In aankho ki masti â¤ï¸ With Respect Rekha Ma'am ð¥°

A post shared by Laxmi Agarwal (@thelaxmiagarwal) onJan 8, 2020 at 9:22pm PST

In a picture which Laxmi posted on her Instagram, she was seen in a candid conversation with Rekha. While Rekha looks timeless, Laxmi looks no less. "In aankho ki masti. With Respect Rekha Ma'am," she wrote.

