Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's film to release on Eid 2020

After Salman Khan announced that Inshallah isn't releasing on May 22, 2020, Eid, the makers of Laxmmi Bomb grabbed the opportunity and are now releasing the film on May 22

Poster of Laxmmi Bomb shared by Akshay on his Instagram.

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb have announced their film's release date. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on June 5, 2020, has now been preponed to May 22, 2020 - an Eid release. Filmmakers vouch for festival release because that turns out to be profitable for the makers of the film, and therefore producers and actors block big dates like Eid, Diwali, and Christmas. Shah Rukh Khan for Diwali, Salman Khan for Eid and Aamir Khan for Christmas, this phenomenon was fixed. However, stars like Akshay Kumar and John Abraham usually release their films during national holidays like Republic Day and Independence Day. This year on August 15, there was a box office clash between John and Akshay's films, Batla House and Mission Mangal respectively.

On Sunday evening, Salman Khan tweeted that his film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled, Inshallah has been postponed. This movie also celebrated the reunion of Salman and Bhansali after 20 years. Their last film together was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) which was a superhit film.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced this news on social media.

#BreakingNews: #LaxmmiBomb to release on #Eid2020 [22 May 2020]... Stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani... Raghava Lawrence directs. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019

The first look of Akshay from 'Laxmmi Bomb' was quite an intimidating one. With kohl-eyes, Akshay Kumar plays the character of a person, who is possessed by the soul of a transgender woman. Raghava Lawrence is directing the upcoming flick, which is being produced by Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment House.

Talking about the film, Laxmmi Bomb, director Raghava Lawwrence had walked out of the film. He announced the news of his exit on social media. Reportedly, Raghava was upset with the film's producer for releasing its poster without his consent. Later, the issue was sorted and he returned onboard as the director.

Speaking about this, Kiara Advani, in an earlier interview with mid-day, had said, "I had hoped that he would come back, and he did. He is the best person to helm the film because we have already shot a small schedule with him. He is amazing and is a wonderful human being. He has acted in and directed the original Tamil version, so this is his baby. No one would understand the film better than him. We are looking forward to the next schedule."

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of Tamil film, Kanchana, which again, was directed By Raghav Lawwrence.

