Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar reveals his fierce look as transgender Laxmmi

On the occasion of Navratri, Akshay Kumar revealed his first look from the film, Laxmmi Bomb. Dressed in a red sari, hair pulled back, red bangles in both hands, and a red bindi, Akshay looks so much into his character of a transgender. Fierce, we must say! The look radiates power, which is synonymous with goddesses.

Akshay Kumar shared his first look as Laxmmi during Navratri on his social media handles. Standing beside an idol of a goddess, he looks quite intense. This is what he wrote: "Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone... isn't it? #LaxmmiBomb [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) onOct 2, 2019 at 10:30pm PDT

Kiara Advani, who also stars in the film, was all likes for this avatar. She commented on Akshay's post with many thumbs-up emoticons. The Khiladi actor has a massive fan following on social media, and his fans are in awe of this look as Laxmmi.

Akshay Kumar plays the character of a person who is possessed by the soul of a transgender woman. The film is being directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original Tamil film, Kanchana. Talking about the film, Laxmmi Bomb, Raghava had walked away from this film. However, he sorted things with the production house and the actor, and he returned on board as the director.

Speaking about this, Kiara Advani, in an earlier interview with mid-day had said, "I had hoped that he would come back, and he did. He is the best person to helm the film because we have already shot a small schedule with him. He is amazing and is a wonderful human being. He has acted in and directed the original Tamil version, so this is his baby. No one would understand the film better than him. We are looking forward to the next schedule."

Laxmmi Bomb is produced by Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment House.

