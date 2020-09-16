Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy to release on this date

Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the lockdown, a lot of films were directly streamed on the OTT platform. One of them was Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, a horror-comedy that happens to be the remake of the Tamil hit, Kanchana, with both being helmed by the same director, Raghava Lawrence, who also acted in the original.

Earlier, this film was supposed to arrive in the cinemas on the occasion of EID this year on May 22, but as stated above, had to be pushed to the lockdown. And now, taking to his Instagram account, Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of the film and also shared a small clip of the movie.

The film is all set to explode on your screens on the occasion of Diwali, on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Have a look right here:

The film also stars Kiara Advani as Kumar's leading lady. The film revolves around the life of a man who is possessed by not one or two but as many as three spirits. What will be interesting to see is how much of the narrative has been tweaked by the makers.

Apart from this horror-comedy, Kumar is also gearing up for films like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Raksha Bandhan. Advani will give her fans films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and a film with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Akshay Kumar On Laxmmi Bomb: In 30 Years, This Is The Most Mentally Intensive Role

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news