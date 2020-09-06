Laxmmi Bomb: Is Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's film releasing on OTT on this day?

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of Hindi films have been postponed and many of them had to be released on the OTT platform since the fate of the cinema halls still continues fo hang in the balance. It has been over six months since the lockdown and the cinemas haven't become operational yet.

Amid this, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb, which was slated for an EID release this year (May 22) is now directly going to be streaming on the OTT (Disney Plus Hotstar), as announced by the actor a few months back on the virtual conference. And now, a report by Pinkvilla states that the film could stream on Diwali.

A source close to the portal said, "Laxmmi Bomb is going to be premiered online on Diwali 2020. As of now, the date that has been decided tentatively is November 13, 2020. A little bit of post-production work is remaining which also includes some patchwork."

It added, "So once Akshay Kumar returns from London after Bell Bottom shoot, the team of Laxmmi Bomb will wrap those portions. Meanwhile, the film is already on the edit table and readied to meet the deadline." It also stated that Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 is also likely to stream on OTT on Diwali.

It said, "Jackky Bhagnani's production venture has also been locked for a Diwali release. David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan will be premiered on Amazon Prime, who want their movie also to release on the festive occasion. This will also be the lead pair's first film to be have a direct-to- OTT release. So this Diwali, it's going to be Akki vs VD for sure."

Apart from this Raghava Lawrence directorial, which is a remake of his own horror-comedy, Kanchana, Kumar has films like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, and Raksha Bandhan coming up.

