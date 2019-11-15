Laying the foundation of history

Sign up

On November 19, Byculla's Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum will be celebrating the 157th anniversary of when its building's first foundation stone was laid.

To commemorate the special day, the curatorial team has put together free museum tours in Hindi, English and Marathi that will also take you through ongoing exhibitions. There's also a fun scavenger hunt that will help you discover the museum through riddles and clues. Prior registration isn't required either, so head there for a trip back to the past.

Free

On November 16 and 17, 11.30 am to 12.30 am (tour in English); 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm (tour in Marathi/Hindi tour); 10 am to 5.30 pm (scavenger hunt)

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Byculla East.

Call 23731234

Log on to bdlmuseum.org (entry charges applicable)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates