Lazio defender Luiz Felipe signs new contract

Lazio's Brazilian defender Luiz Felipe has signed a contract extension until 2022 with the capital football club. The signing on Monday comes after Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare announced last month that Dutchman Stefan De Vrij -- a cornerstone of the team's defense -- would not extend his contract, which expires in June, reports Efe.

Luiz Felipe, who will turn 21 on Thursday, joined Lazio in 2016 and played on loan with the second-tier club Salernitana last season before returning to Serie A. With Lazio, Luiz Felipe played 11 league games and three Italian Cup matches, as well as eight Europa League contests.

