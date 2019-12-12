Lazy to hit the gym? Watch this 72-year-old woman's video which has inspired Anand Mahindra

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra was inspired by a 72-year-old woman, Lauren Bruzzone whose video of working out in the gym went viral online.

The woman can be seen doing burpees over a bar, flipping tyres and deadlifting 70 kg in the video.

Anand Mahindra retweeted the video and wrote, "Why did you have to share this video in the morning, Manoj!? It's made me feel lazy and flabby compared to this iron woman... Ah well, maybe this is the kick in the rear we all needed to stop making excuses about our exercise routines."

Why did you have to share this video in the morning, Manoj!? It's made me feel lazy and flabby compared to this iron woman... Ah well maybe this is the kick in the rear we all needed to stop making excuses about our exercise routines...âÂÂ¹ï¸ÂÂ https://t.co/9aQkWJp4lj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 11, 2019

The woman is a 72-year-old retired teacher who doesn't feel her age. She has been training every day for the past 10 years.

The video has garnered more than 71k views.

