LazyTown actor Stefan Karl Stefansson passes away

Icelandic actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, best known for playing villain Robbie Rotten in the popular children's TV show LazyTown, has died at age 43 from cancer, according to his wife's statement.

He had been "battling aggressive bile duct cancer for two years," wrote his wife, Steinunn Olina Thorsteinsdottir, on Facebook. "Per Stefan's wishes, there will be no funeral. His earthly remains will be scattered in secrecy in a distant ocean," she added. Stefansson has three daughters and a son with Thorsteinsdottir. He was first diagnosed in 2016.

