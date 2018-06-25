Lea Michele: Travelling together key to relationship

Lea Michele, who is engaged to Zandy Reich, said she is lucky to have her husband-to-be as a globetrotter

Glee alum Lea Michele says a couple must travel together as they not only get to explore different places but also end up knowing each other better. The 31-year-old actor, who is engaged to Zandy Reich, said she is lucky to have her husband-to-be as a globetrotter.

"When you're meeting someone, you have to see right off the gate how they travel and if you travel well together. Luckily, when we first met, we realised that we do travel well together. That is a big relationship key I think. We love travelling, he's so well travelled. It's funny - he's been to a lot of places, I've been to a lot of places, but weirdly, a lot of the places I've been to he's never been to, and where he's been to I've never been to. So we're excited to show each other, but also get to explore new places together," Lea Michele told People magazine.

The actor-singer said they are yet to give any thought to their honeymoon destination. "We haven't gotten there quite yet. I think that we want to just plan the perfect wedding first and then we'll think about honeymoons. I think with honeymoons you can either do the sort of adventurous route or the relaxation route, (and) I'm currently leaning towards somewhere more relaxing," she said.

