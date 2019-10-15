Leaders remember former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birthday
On the occasion APJ Abdul Kalam's 88th birth anniversary, leader took to Twitter to remember the contributions towards the country by the Missile Man of India
The Missile Man of India and former president Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam has always inspired people through his deeds and wise words. It is he who once said, "Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place- that is the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard and have perseverance to realise the great life." Apart from the Bharat Ratna awardee’s contributions to the country, the people's president wise words are followed by the people of the country as life lessons.
As the nation remembers the 'Missile Man of India,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the former commander-in-chief's dream of make the country capable and his special contributions to fulfill it. He further said that Kalam's ideal life with continue to inspire the people.
India salutes Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/PPgPrkqQRG
Fondly remembering Former President & Bharat Ratna Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 15, 2019
An exceptional scientist & scholar, his teachings and vision to take the nation on the path of development & prosperity will continue to serve as a beacon of inspiration for all of us. pic.twitter.com/pYG4L7K28C
"Nations consist of people. And with their effort, a nation can accomplish all it could ever want" - APJ Abdul Kalam.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 15, 2019
I join the entire nation in remembering former President of India, Dr. #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/P6ZdNQRVRn
Remembering 'Bharat Ratna' and the 'Missile Man' of India DR A.P.J Abdul Kalam Ji, whose contributions to the scientific world and as the President of India later took the nation years ahead.#APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/9Cp510ZFBm— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 15, 2019
"All Birds find shelter during a rain.
But Eagle avoids rain by flying above
the Clouds".
Remembering #Missileman of India,People's President, #BharatRatna Dr #APJAbdulKalam. on his birth anniversary.
— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 15, 2019
Also Read: Tamil Nadu Govt. honours ISRO chairman with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam award
