Leaders remember former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birthday

Updated: Oct 15, 2019, 10:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent

On the occasion APJ Abdul Kalam's 88th birth anniversary, leader took to Twitter to remember the contributions towards the country by the Missile Man of India

The Missile Man of India and former president Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam has always inspired people through his deeds and wise words. It is he who once said, "Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place- that is the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard and have perseverance to realise the great life." Apart from the Bharat Ratna awardee’s contributions to the country, the people's president wise words are followed by the people of the country as life lessons.

As the nation remembers the 'Missile Man of India,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the former commander-in-chief's dream of make the country capable and his special contributions to fulfill it. He further said that Kalam's ideal life with continue to inspire the people.

Tamil Nadu Govt. honours ISRO chairman with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam award

