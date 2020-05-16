Leading celebrity experts join hands for a grand masterclass to raise funds to battle COVID-19

Every one of us for once in our lifetime has wished to dress like or favourite celebrities from Bollywood and have that flawless hair and makeup. It takes the three most important elements which are styling, hair, makeup that completes any look, and puts up the perfect presence on the screen. It is an outstanding skill and fabulous art to make one look beautiful and absolutely drop-dead gorgeous and without these three crucial skills that are surely not possible. Well! With the lockdown and every salon being shut our eyebrows are no less than the dense amazon forest, our hair has started resembling the sack of jute, our skin has gone for a toss and yeah we are all day loitering in our pyjamas and every time we see ourselves on a zoom call we have the self-realization that we need to pull our socks and do the minimum to keep our glam quotient maintained. For the first time, three industry experts join hands to come together as one and conduct a grand master class to raise funds for mankind during this tough situation.

The outbreak of the corona pandemic has instilled a strong sense of realization to stand by each other, support each other with love, compassion and extend your hands out to the ones who are not as privileged as us and are battling to survive each day. The three renowned industry creative experts Lekha Gupta(make-up), Hiral Bhatia (Hair), and Eka Lakhani (Stylist) have joined hands to conduct a grand master class online to reach out to women to empower them and to ace the desired look they have longed for a while now. These creative bunch of inspiring ladies are coming together to impart collective knowledge and raise funds for the ones who are needs our support and helping hand during this fatal disease. The holistic master class conducted by these supremely talented and skilled women are going to the renowned Skilling foundation "Manjhi" that supports the underprivileged kids and women to earn a livelihood.

Prestigious Celebrity Make up Artist Lekha Gupta on this pretext told us, "We decided to come together as one unit instead of doing piecemeal work. We are artists with certain skill sets greatly passionate and proud of what we do. I believe if one makes a profession out of their passion, monotony, and boredom never set in. And hence we decided to support MANJHI - skilling foundation.

Renowned Celebrity hairstylist Hiral Bhatia in this context went on saying, "So in times like this, everything is getting digital. Been creating stuff online, taking masterclasses online. Learning and teaching stuff online. And instead of doing this individually, we thought it'll be more impactful if we do it together.

Famous Celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani said "I believe that we are all beautiful. Women of all colour, age and size.. are all beautiful. Some of us need hand-holding in realizing our strengths and recognizing our beauty. This is what we thought we could help with. I can help people understand their body type, and also explain how simple everyday casuals can be styled differently to get the different look using the same separates."

"Manjhi" a skilling foundation run by power lady Seema Bakshi, who has made outstanding contributions during this crisis by supplying PPE Kits and other needful equipment to the government hospitals. The funds raised by this grand master class will be going to this charitable institution and will help people during a situation that has made survival a big question.

Ladies and gentlemen its time to come together and stand as one and collectively support mankind and battle the pandemic. Go register yourselves at the earliest and learn things sitting at home that will help you to stitch up a perfect look.

Lekha Gupta started her career in MakeUp Artistry in 2011 after undergoing a formal training from MakeUp Forever Academy, Singapore & renowned industry veteran Cory Wallia. Ever since she has been known for her unique & unconventional style of makeup. Some of the films she's worked on would include - Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Kalank, Total Dhamal, Bucket List(Marathi) Bharat Ane Nenu (Telugu) and many more. She has closely worked with Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Elli AvrRam, Kubra Sait, Bruna Abdullah, Daisy Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ekta Kapoor and the likes from the Hindi film industry.

Hiral Bhatia a celebrity hairstylist been doing hair since the past 11 years. In all these years she has

had a chance to work with some of the lovely ladies such as Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and many more.

Eka Lakhani is a Mumbai based costume designer. She had the opportunity to assist designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee in Mani Ratnam Sir's film Raavan. Post Raavan, at the age of 23, she did her first independent project as a Costume Stylist for Santosh Sivan Sir's costume drama Urumi.

She won the Best Costume Designer award for her work in Mani Ratnam's Chekka Civantha Vaanam, a director with she has worked closely for 10 years.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news