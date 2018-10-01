League Cup: Frank Lampard's Derby to face his former club Chelsea

football

Much of that time was spent under Jose Mourinho, whose Manchester United team Derby out in the previous round this week

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard will take his Derby side to former club Chelsea in the fourth round of the League Cup next month.

The former Blues midfielder, in his first managerial job with the Rams, won every major trophy during 13 years as a player at Stamford Bridge.

