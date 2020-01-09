League Cup: It's not over yet, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Man City's Bernardo Silva (right) celebrates scoring against United with teammate Kyle Walker during the League Cup semis on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Manchester: Pep Guardiola warned Manchester City of Manchester United's powers of recovery after his side outclassed their city rivals 3-1 at Old Trafford to put one foot in the League Cup final.

The holders were rampant before the break as Bernardo Silva's wonder strike, Riyad Mahrez's cool finish and an own goal from Andreas Pereira put City well on course for a third straight final.

United's captain for the evening Marcus Rashford restored some pride for the hosts to reduce the deficit 20 minutes from time, but they face a huge task when the sides meet again for the semi-final, second leg on January 29.



However, Guardiola remains wary after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men recovered from losing 2-0 at home to PSG in last season's Champions League Last 16 to progress.

"It's a good result, but it is not over because it is United," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "Last season is a good example against PSG. Hopefully in front of our fans we can make a good game and reach the final."

United have shown their ability to win at the Etihad already this season as they tore City apart on the counter-attack to shock the EPL champions on home soil just a month ago. But City restored their recent dominance with a third consecutive win at Old Trafford and a fourth in five away derbies since Guardiola took charge.

The Catalan responded to the problems United posed his side last time by deploying an extra midfielder with both strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus left on the bench.

Bernardo Silva is the first Man City player to score in consecutive appearances against United at Old Trafford since Sergio Aguero between 2011 and 2015 (three games)

