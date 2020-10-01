League Cup: Jose Mourinho laments tight schedule as Tottenham see off Chelsea

Jose Mourinho believes players are being put in danger by the football authorities after Tottenham beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties to progress to the quarter-finals of the League Cup after a 1-1 draw. Mourinho's men were playing the second of four games in eight days in three different competitions. Eric Dier was the only player retained in the Tottenham team that started Sunday's 1-1 draw in the EPL against Newcastle and the England defender had to dash from the field for a comfort break in the second-half.

"The number of minutes played is dangerous. What I did today with I Eric Dier today is very dangerous," said Mourinho, suggesting that dehydration could have led to the defender's problem. "It should be forbidden to play two matches in 48 hours. What Eric Dier did is not human."



Jose Mourinho

Timo Werner's first goal for Chelsea compounded Mourinho's woes. But Erik Lamela levelled for Spurs and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was unable to stop Dier, Lamela, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane scoring from the spot. Tammy Abraham, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Emerson converted their penalties. But Mason Mount's effort clipped the post.

