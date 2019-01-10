League Cup: Not happy to beat Chelsea with VAR penalty, says Spurs boss

football

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the all-London tie at Wembley after 26 minutes with a spot-kick given when referee Michael Oliver called on video technology

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino said he was not happy to see his side beat Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of their English League Cup semi-final via a disputed penalty awarded by VAR.

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the all-London tie at Wembley after 26 minutes with a spot-kick given when referee Michael Oliver called on video technology. Chelsea were convinced Kane had been offside before racing into the box, where he was brought down by Kepa Arrizabalaga as the Blues goalkeeper came hurtling off his line.

It took more than 90 seconds for VAR to confirm Kane had indeed been onside before match referee Oliver awarded a penalty. "I don't like the VAR," Pochettino told Sky Sports. "Today we get the benefit but after watching the World Cup and another league like La Liga I see that nobody is happy from Day One that they started to use it."

