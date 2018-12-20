League Cup: Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli hit by bottle in 2-0 win at Arsenal

football

Tottenham won away at Arsenal for the first time since 2010 and the North London club will face Chelsea in the semi-final

Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli celebrates scoring their second goal during the English League Cup quarter-final football match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 19, 2018. Photo: AFP

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was hit on the head by a bottle during the League Cup quarter-final match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. The England player helped his team seal a place in the League Cup semifinals with a 2-0 victory in the north London derby at Arsenal.

The incident took place after Alli scored the second goal at the Emirates. A plastic bottle was hurled from the stands which struck Dele Alli on his head. Tottenham won away at Arsenal for the first time since 2010 and the North London club will face Chelsea in the semi-final.

Alli responded by goading the Arsenal fans, holding up two fingers to signal Tottenham's 2-0 lead in the quarterfinal.

Police in helmets were also brought into the stands at the Emirates Stadium to provide a larger barrier between Tottenham and Arsenal fans.

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane in action during the English League Cup quarter-final football match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 19, 2018. Photo: AFP

Alli audaciously lifted the ball over Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech in the 59th minute after helping to set up Son Heung-Min's goal in the first half.

An ecstatic Harry Kane tweeted his reaction

Chelsea also advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday with Eden Hazard clinching a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth. Holder Manchester City will face third-tier side Burton in the other semifinal.

With inputs from AP