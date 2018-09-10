Leaked picture: Rana Daggubati's look as N Chandrababu Naidu in NTR biopic

regional-cinema

NTR biopic, which rolled earlier this year, in Hyderabad, stars Balakrishna, Vidya Balan and Rakul Preet Singh

Rana Daggubati

A leaked image of Rana Daggubati from the set of Krish Jagarlamudi's NTR biopic has surfaced online. The actor plays Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The film, which rolled earlier this year, in Hyderabad, stars Balakrishna, Vidya Balan and Rakul Preet Singh.

The biopic is based on the life of yesteryear superstar NT Rama Rao. Actress Vidya Balan has reportedly been roped in to play NTR's wife Basavatarakam in it. Directed by Krish J, the film is being jointly produced by N Balakrishna, who plays the title role in the film, Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati.

NT Rama Rao, the man on whom the film is based was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served seven years as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Fondly, he is referred to as NTR. He received three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu (1954) and Seetharama Kalyanam (1960) and directing Varakatnam (1970). NTR has also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like Raju Peda (1954) and Lava Kusa (1963).

