Leander Paes celebrates father Dr Vece Paes' birthday at home in Bandra

Leander Paes with father Dr Vece Paes

India tennis ace Leander Paes' father Dr Vece Paes celebrated a quiet birthday at his home in Bandra yesterday with his son. The father-son duo cut a cake which Leander relished.

"It was mango and cream... it was just lovely. I just couldn't stop myself," said Paes, who posted this picture with his hockey Olympian dad on Twitter and captioned it: "So lucky to have a best friend like you. Happy Birthday Dada.

In his own words 'I like this picture the best because I'm blocking you away from the cake' haha." So, where's the party tonight? "Leander's taking me to dinner with some of his friends, but I don't know where," said the birthday boy.

